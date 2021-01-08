Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $2.09. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

