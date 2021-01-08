Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$26.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.39.

Shares of ERO traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.29. 145,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,334. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

