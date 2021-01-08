Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

HBM traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,885. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

