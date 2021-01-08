Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 42,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $15,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

