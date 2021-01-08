Canaccord Genuity Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

LUNMF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 93,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

