Canaccord Genuity Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$11.79. 1,196,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,935. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders acquired a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

