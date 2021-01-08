Canaccord Genuity Raises AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $18.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
