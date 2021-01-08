Canaccord Genuity Raises AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $18.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

