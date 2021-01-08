Canaccord Genuity Raises Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$3.50

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.71.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

TSE CS traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,193. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -717.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock worth $5,929,597 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.