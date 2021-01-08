Canaccord Genuity Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $18.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.