Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.28

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $136.28 and traded as high as $144.19. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) shares last traded at $144.05, with a volume of 3,389,677 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$140.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,822 shares of company stock valued at $20,551,782.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

