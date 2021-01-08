Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Buys 1,350 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.14. 4,687,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,518. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.32 billion and a PE ratio of -69.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.40.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

