Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,843,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 344,264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

