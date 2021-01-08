Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.23

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.23 and last traded at C$23.38, with a volume of 115350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.11.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.