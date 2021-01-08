Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.96 and a 1 year high of C$41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

