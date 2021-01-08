Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $13.55. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 11,107 shares.

The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Canterbury Park comprises approximately 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

