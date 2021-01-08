Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.49

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $12.89. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 24,548 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The company had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

