Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.83. Capstead Mortgage shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 452,593 shares changing hands.

CMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $554.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

