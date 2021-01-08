Capstone Mining’s (CSFFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $919.35 million, a PE ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

