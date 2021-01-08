Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) CFO Frederick S. Hencken III Sells 2,569 Shares

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CPST stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. Capstone Turbine Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

