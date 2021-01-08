Cardano (ADA) Trading 66.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and approximately $4.80 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014725 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006998 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00437763 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

