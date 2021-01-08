Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 163,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,072. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.