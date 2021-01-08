Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 163,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

