Cardstack (CARD) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 68.6% against the dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $90,251.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, BitForex, CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.