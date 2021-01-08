Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Gap Up to $35.68

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $40.00. Cardtronics shares last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 24,964 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.
The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000.
About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
