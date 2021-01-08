Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Gap Up to $35.68

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $40.00. Cardtronics shares last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 24,964 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

