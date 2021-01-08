Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.78

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $35.83. Cardtronics shares last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 278,866 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on CATM. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter.
Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.