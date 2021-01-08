Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.78

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $35.83. Cardtronics shares last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 278,866 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATM. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

