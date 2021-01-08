Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $175.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.