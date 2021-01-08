CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $676.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,404 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,104 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

