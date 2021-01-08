Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 14,577 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXH. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 159,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,457. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

