Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 9,416 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.43% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

