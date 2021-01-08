Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 294,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,000. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 11,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,654. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.