Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period.

RQI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

