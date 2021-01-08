Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PREF. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 414.2% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter.

PREF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 51,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

