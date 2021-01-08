Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 2,188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.22. 11,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

