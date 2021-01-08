Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 2,745 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $137,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 957.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 4,070,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.