Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $37,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

ARKK stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.35. 852,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $138.62.

