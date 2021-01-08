Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.37% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

CSB traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.469 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

