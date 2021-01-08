Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

