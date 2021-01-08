Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.67% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

