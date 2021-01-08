Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.16% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. 1,179,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,694. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

