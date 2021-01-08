Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,378 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,923. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.