Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 103,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,589. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

