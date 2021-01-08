Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.3% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 1,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

