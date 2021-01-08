Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $7.54 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $604,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,958. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

