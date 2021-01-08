Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.94. 66,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,245. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

