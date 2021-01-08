Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

