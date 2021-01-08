Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 8,847 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,366. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.