Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $833,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

