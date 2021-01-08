Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 309.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $44,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after acquiring an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,935,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,823,000 after acquiring an additional 398,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,525,000 after purchasing an additional 319,499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,560. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

