Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,153.40. The stock had a trading volume of 150,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,523. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,180.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,615.54.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

