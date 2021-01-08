Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,809 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $50.12. 152,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

